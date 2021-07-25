McKissick Museum featuring bladesmithing traditions

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum is proud to present the eighth rendition of its Diverse Voices exhibition series, "Carolina Knives: The Roots of a Revival." On display from through December 20, 2021, Carolina Knives will showcase over 100 examples of utilitarian and decorative knives by Carolina knifemakers.

Since the mid-20th century, custom knifemaking has enjoyed a nationwide renaissance. Outdoor enthusiasts, people who hunt and fish, military personnel, reenactors, and chefs have been inspired to take up making knives for their own and others’ use. The Carolinas proved to be fertile ground for a custom knifemaking revival. The South Carolina Association of Knifemakers got its start in August 1980 at the Third Annual Gun & Knife Show in Aiken. The North Carolina Knifemakers Guild was founded in June 1992. Most recently, in 2020, the S.C. Knifemakers' Guild launched in the Upstate.

Carolina Knives will explore this history as well as present a wealth of blade and handle material types and styles made by accomplished contemporary custom knifemakers from the Carolinas. The exhibit also will feature select American Indian cutting tools and blades forged outside the southeastern United States and in regions of Africa with strong blacksmithing traditions that informed the history of knives in the Carolinas prior to World War II.

In addition to the exhibit, a series of public programs will be offered over the summer and fall of 2021 featuring lectures, demonstrations, and other interactive activities, starting with an Opening Reception on Thursday, August 5, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at McKissick Museum. Register for your tickets online or by calling 803-777-2876.

