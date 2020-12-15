Longtime Sumter Item publisher Hubert Osteen Jr. dies

SUMTER, S.C. — Hubert Duvall Osteen Jr., who worked at his family newspaper The Sumter Item starting when he was 13 and rose to publisher, died Sunday. He was 84.

Osteen's death was announced by the newspaper where he became the fourth generation to join the family business. Two more generations of Osteens have started work there since.

No cause of death was given. Osteen died at home, The Sumter Item reported.

Osteen wasn't just handed the family business. He had journalism degrees from the University of Missouri and Columbia University and served three years in the U.S. Air Force, spending time in Korea and Vietnam.

But newspapers and Sumter were Osteen's main loves. He successfully fought police when they confiscated his photographer's camera at a train wreck and sued a coroner who refused to release a report that would eventually show a man shot by police was wounded in the back and had no gunpowder residue on his hands even though officers said he fired at them.