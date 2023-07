ORANGEBURG -- Joshua Williams, age 75, of 1351 Haynes St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died July 16, 2023, at MUSC of Orangeburg following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of his niece and nephew-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Henry (Emma) White, 448 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.