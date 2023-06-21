IAAM Grand Opening Community Celebration

What: Presented by Boeing, the IAAM Grand Opening Community Celebration emceed by Charlamagne Tha God will include a live simulcast of the dedication ceremony at IAAM, in addition to remarks from the mayor, live performances by local musicians and artists, food trucks, and activities led by Boeing South Carolina DreamLearners.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. EDT

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C. 29403

Who: Mayor Tecklenburg and Boeing South Carolina DreamLearners, in addition to performances by Amadou Kouyate, BeBe Winans, Candice Glover, DJ SCrib, Jesse Nager, Markus Amaker, Patti Austin, Patrice Covington, and Ranky Tanky. The event will be emceed by Charlamagne Tha God.

RSVP: The event is free and open to the public.