On Aug. 26, Case Widener, 7, of Livingston killed his first deer while hunting with his daddy. He shot the 8-point by himself with a Ruger 243. The buck ran about 10 yards and dropped. Case is the son of George and Tasha Widener and the younger brother of Kimber. He is the grandson of Mackie and Patricia Tyler of Livingston, Milton and Ann Widener of Williston, and the great-grandson of Barbara Kennerly of Williston.
His first deer
