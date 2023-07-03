COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Emergency Medical Services Association has been awarded a $35,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of the SC Student Loan Corporation.

The funds will be used to update and expand workforce training curricula to allow the association to serve more EMT candidates, particularly those in rural areas without ready access to other training programs.

The goal is to increase opportunities for current and future EMS providers through timely, accessible and cost-effective education.

EMS is experiencing significant workforce shortages, and the focus of this project is to increase access to EMS education for the communities that are most significantly underserved.

The current education model fails to reach rural and disparate populations, so SCEMSA will use a distributed/hybrid education model that takes education to the student when and where it is meaningful for them.

“Thanks to the Power:Ed grant, SCEMSA will be able to expand this project significantly to reach more students across the state and make a meaningful impact on the access to EMS education, thus helping EMS see more candidates in the workforce,” SCEMSA Education Coordinator Austin Mandeville said.

Power:Ed Director Claire Gibbons said, “SCEMSA can make a real difference in the success and well-being of so many S.C. students and families across our state.

“EMS is a critical lifesaving service and not enough EMTs are available to meet the needs of all South Carolinians, particularly those living in rural communities and underserved areas. We can do something to help, and we are so excited about the potentially transformative impact they will have.”