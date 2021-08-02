Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — Sen. Lindsey Graham has become the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying Monday he is "very glad" he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be "far worse."

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the South Carolina Republican said he "started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night" and went to the doctor Monday morning.

After being notified of his positive test, Graham said he would quarantine for 10 days.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection, and at present time, I have mild symptoms," the 66-year-old Graham said. "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination, I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."

According to spokesman Kevin Bishop, Graham attended an event over the weekend hosted by Sen. Joe Manchin on his houseboat and attended by other senators. Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Manchin, said the West Virginia Democrat "is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID positive individual."