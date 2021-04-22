From intelligent packaging materials to flexographic UV printing, Clemson University unpacks sustainable packaging

A recent phenomenon in flexo printing, especially in the tag and label market, involves the use of UV inks which can be cured using LED lamps. On a flexographic press, material is fed through at high speeds as colors are overlain to produce a final image. Rapid ink drying between color stations is critical to the quality of the print. UV LED ink drying is considered one of the most sustainable options for flexographic printers today thanks to the minimization of heat output and energy consumption, and elimination of mercury. Sponsors Fujifilm and Phoseon Technology (a finalist for the 2020 Label Industry Global Award for Sustainability) have outfitted print labs in the Sonoco Institute and Graphic Communications buildings with UV LED capabilities, where students can practice printing more efficiently and sustainably. The institute also recently opened an ink lab sponsored by Siegwerk, a leader in sustainable inks, where students can formulate energy-curable and other ink technologies.