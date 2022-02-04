First S.C. transportation secretary dies

Harry Bancroft "Buck " Limehouse Jr., South Carolina's first secretary of transportation, has died.

Limehouse was appointed by former Gov. Mark Sanford in 2007.

Before that, he was picked to represent the 1st Congressional District in 1993 on the S.C. Department of Transportation commission. In the following year, he was named as the commission's chairman by Gov. Carroll Campbell. He was reappointed by Gov. David Beasley in 1995, serving until 1999.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said in press release:

“Buck was a force of nature in South Carolina. He did terrific jobs as the chairman of the state Department of Transportation Commission and in his work on the infrastructure bank, which has been a game-changer for our state. Buck’s leadership style was always forward-looking, and South Carolina benefited from his dedicated service. A successful businessman and great friend, Buck was a guy who could bring people together for the common good."

