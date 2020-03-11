Feds issues guidance on preparing workplaces for coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration published “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” to help companies respond in the event of coronavirus in the workplace.

The guidance was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Here is a pdf of the guidance document: https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf

It provides practical guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, and contains information on safe work practices and appropriate personal protective equipment based on the risk level of exposure.

“Protecting the health and safety of America’s workforce is a key component of this Administration’s comprehensive approach to combating the coronavirus,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “This guidance outlines practical ways that employers and workers can address potential health risks from the coronavirus in their workplaces.”

This guidance is part of the Department of Labor’s ongoing efforts to educate the workers and employers about the COVID-19 outbreak.