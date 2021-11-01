Earthquake swarm confirmed in Midlands

COLUMBIA – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed seven low-magnitude earthquakes in and around Jenkinsville,. The most recent earthquake confirmed by USGS occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday and registered a 2.0 magnitude. Seismologists believe these low-magnitude quakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

“Earthquake swarms are not an uncommon occurrence in the vicinity of the Monticello Reservoir – a much larger swarm of microearthquakes occurred as the reservoir was first filled starting in December 1977,” explained Dr. Steven C. Jaume’ with the College of Charleston’s Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences Department. “Thousands of earthquakes, none larger than magnitude 2.9, occurred in the years that followed. Earthquake activity declined in the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, but then picked up again in late 1996. Between December 1996 and mid-1999 several more earthquake swarms occurred, with nearly 1,000 earthquakes occurring at that time, with the largest being a magnitude 2.5.”

More earthquakes are possible for the next several months or even years in the area near the Monticello Reservoir, according to Jaume’, and how frequently they occur cannot be predicted.