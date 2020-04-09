DHEC to offer all WIC nutrition services over the phone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that all Women Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services will be issued remotely.

Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over the phone.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly said. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

To help address WIC product shortages that have occurred due to COVID-19, WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories. Participants can see what is currently available at www.scdhec.gov/WIC.

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.