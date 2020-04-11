DHEC develops virtual food safety checks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has developed an emergency procedure for conducting virtual food safety checks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilizing a variety of video conferencing services, DHEC inspectors can virtually evaluate retail food operations at establishments around the state, allowing the agency to continue its food safety oversight while also protecting public health by adhering to social distancing measures.

DHEC can also use this new technology to perform virtual preoperational inspections that will assist restaurant owners who may be in the process of opening a new restaurant during this unprecedented time.

“Through our partnership with the restaurant industry, this creative approach allows us to stay connected with these essential businesses while we continue our oversight of food safety compliance,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s director of environmental affairs. “We’re working together to help ensure the food that customers order is safe.”