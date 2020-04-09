DHEC: 241 new cases of virus; 4 new cases in Orageburg County, 1 in Calhoun

100% of WIC

services by phone

Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over-the-phone. DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. As of March 2020, WIC is providing services to 76,803 participants across the state. That is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.