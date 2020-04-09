DHEC: 241 new cases of virus; 4 new cases in Orageburg County, 1 in Calhoun

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.
The agency reported four new cases of the virus in Orangeburg County and one in Calhoun County.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 2,792, and those who have died number 67.
The additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington and Lee counties.
The number of new cases by county are:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).
Jasper County lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. Rates have been added by county to the statewide map. The rates take into consideration the population of confirmed cases, not just the county of residence.
Testing in S.C.
As of April 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative. A total of 26,296 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Cases by ZIP code
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available at https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/Zip-Code-Counts-Estimated-Numbers-4_9_2020.pdf. This includes estimated cases by ZIP codes, which estimates possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC hopes to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.
100% of WIC
services by phone
Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over-the-phone. DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. As of March 2020, WIC is providing services to 76,803 participants across the state. That is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.
Concerned about COVID-19?
