Crash on I-26 blocking westbound lanes

CALHOUN COUNTY — WLTX is reporting that all lanes of Interstate 26 westbound in Calhoun County are blocked due to a collision.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, lanes of I-26 westbound near the 134 mile marker are blocked and may remain blocked for several hours.

According to SCHP, those traveling west on I-26 should get off at exit 136, and take a right onto SC-6. From there, take SC-6 until you make a left onto US-176 going west. Take US-176 west for several miles to get back onto I-26 westbound at the 119 mile marker.

The second detour available for those traveling west, get off on exit 139. Make a left onto Burke Rd. From Burke Rd, make a right onto US-21 (Columbia RD) North. Take US-21 all the way up to get back onto I-26 westbound at the 119 mile marker.

