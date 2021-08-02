COVID surge driving S Carolina pediatric ICUs to capacity

"If folks get vaccinated, this pandemic basically goes away," Simmer said. "If we have 100% vaccination rate — you know that we probably won't ever get close to that point — but certainly, if we had a higher vaccination rate in South Carolina, we would see fewer people."

Health officials recorded 1,794 new confirmed cases Monday. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has increased 257.5%, approaching case numbers seen during last summer's peak.

Hospitals are contending with an influx of adult COVID-19 patients as well. Total hospitalizations in the state increased 136% between mid- to late July, from 192 to 453 people, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We had one hospital that had to divert patients for a period of time because they ran out of space," Simmer said. "That's a problem, and that is a serious public health issue."

State leaders have said they aren't interested in statewide mask mandates or vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster has said South Carolina's approach is to provide people with accurate information and let them make their own decisions.

On Monday, Simmer concurred: "We have the governor on the same page. We know we what need to do. We need to get people vaccinated — he supports that," the health director said.

