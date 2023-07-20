Evening Post Books recently revealed the cover of one of its most anticipated books of the year, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh."

The book, written by S.C. Press Association member Michael DeWitt Jr., details the legacy of the Murdaugh family and the impact they had in their hometown in South Carolina.

DeWitt is an award-winning journalist and longtime editor of the 143-year-old Hampton County Guardian. DeWitt's boots-on-the-ground coverage of the Murdaugh crime saga has been published in print and online around Gannett's nationwide USAToday network, and he has appeared on ABC's 20/20, CBS's 48 Hours, Dateline NBC and Netflix documentaries to discuss the case.

DeWitt is also the author of Hampton County (Images of America series, Arcadia Publishing/The History Press, May 2015), a photo history of the place his family has called home for close to 300 years."

DeWitt has also commented that his novel is in no way connected to the upcoming Fox Nation docuseries that shares the same name.