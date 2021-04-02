Congaree National Park conducting prescribed burns

HOPKINS – Park rangers from Congaree National Park, along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission, will be conducting a prescribed burn the week of April 5, 2021, weather and conditions permitting. The fire will be conducted in the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker (RCW) Unit east of Sims Road and encompass approximately 320 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire management plan.

Precautions have been taken to minimize impacts to park visitors and park neighbors. However, Bluff Campground and sections of Bluff Trail will be closed from Monday, April 5 through Thursday, April 8. Additionally, smoke may be seen for several miles and may drift over nearby roads, trails, and campgrounds. Recreational access to other park trails, facilities and Longleaf Campground will remain open.

Additional details and updates will be posted on the park’s website nps.gov/cong and social media channels.

