Congaree National Park conducting prescribed burn

The fire will be conducted in the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker (RCW) and Harry Hampton East Units and encompass approximately 500 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire-management plan.

Precautions have been taken to minimize impacts to park visitors and park neighbors. However, Longleaf and Bluff Campgrounds will be closed during the burn, as well as portions of Longleaf Trail, Bluff Trail and Firefly Trail. Additionally, smoke may be seen for several miles and may drift over nearby roads and trails. Drivers should use caution as fire crews and equipment will be operating along the park entrance road and other nearby roads. Recreational access to other park trails and facilities will remain open.