Climate change’s impact on water supply comes into focus on Earth Day

The regions that will be hardest hit by climate change are the ones that already get slammed with rain during wet seasons and struggle with drought during dry seasons, researchers found. They include much of India and its neighbors to the east, including Bangladesh and Myanmar, along with an inland swath of Brazil, two sections running east-west across Africa, and northern Australia, according to the study.

A separate research paper was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and then covered by EOS, both publications of the scientific organization AGU.

In that paper, Mishra and Ph.D. student Sourav Mukherjee found that several regions around the world are experiencing heat and drought at the same time with increasing frequency, duration and severity.

Mishra and Mukherjee analyzed temperature and precipitation records from 1983 to 2016 for the paper. The key innovation was to look at daily and weekly data, rather than monthly data, as has been done in past research. The more granular analysis provides a better picture of risks associated with simultaneous heat and drought, they said.