Clemson architecture students partner with top design firm to pioneer sustainable construction process

Albright said the nature of the wood itself also contributes to the sustainability of the practice.

“Half the weight of timber that we use in buildings is stored carbon,” he said. “That’s a huge benefit, environmentally speaking. We learn as children about the dangers of deforestation, but, ironically, if you manage the forests well and replant the trees and use a whole set of best practices when it comes to sustainable forest management, then properly resourced timber is one of the most sustainable building materials we have, in large part because it breathes in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”

People have been building homes out of wood forever, said Albright, noting more than 90 percent of single-family homes in America are made of wood. Still, because of wood’s limitations, more significant buildings like offices, schools and department buildings had to be made out of concrete and steel. Mass timber systems are changing that.