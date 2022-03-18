Brothers charged in 2013 Greenville County cold case

GREENVILLE (AP) — An arrest has been made in a 2013 cold case homicide where a man was killed outside a friend’s apartment in South Carolina's Greenville County.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of Bleshus Dravius McKinney, 32, who was charged Tuesday with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in the death of Edward Goldsmith, 47, The Greenville News reported.

Goldsmith was found Jan. 13, 2013, in the parking lot of the apartment complex with at least one gunshot wound.

A second suspect, Deunte Jonmel McKinney, 29, was also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, arrest warrants showed.

Deunte McKinney, who is Bleshus McKinney’s younger brother, is currently serving a multi-year prison sentence at Kershaw Correctional Institution on unrelated charges, including attempted murder and drug distribution, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Goldsmith’s death was a result of a dispute involving illegal narcotics where the suspects felt that they were ripped off, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said during a press conference. The two suspects decided to meet at the apartment complex and lured Goldsmith out where he was shot and killed, Lewis said.

While evidence existed in 2013, advancements in technology and new testimonies from witnesses helped investigators link the evidence to the brothers, Lewis said.

