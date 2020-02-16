Starbucks plans stores in Santee, Orangeburg

Starbucks is planning to build stores in Orangeburg and Santee.

The coffee company plans to build a store at 3521 St. Matthews Road and at 9033 Old Number Six Highway in Santee, according to plans submitted to the Orangeburg County building permit office.

The stores will each will be about 2,496 square feet, according to documents that were reviewed by the county on Jan. 31.

Starbucks has yet to seek a permit to start construction.

The Orangeburg property is about 1.8 acres and is situated directly across from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The restaurant will be located between Taco Bell and Davis Toyota of Orangeburg.

East Coast Properties & Management sold the property to Orangeburg Highway 601 2019 LLC on Jan. 27 for $495,000. Orangeburg's Century 21 The Moore Group represented the seller.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santee Management Group of Santee LLC sold a .74-acre property at 9033 Old Number Six Highway for $550,000 on Jan. 13 to Santee Old Number Six Highway 2019, LLC.

The property was home to a Shoney's, which closed in October 2017.

Starbucks officials did not confirm their plans to open the new stores.