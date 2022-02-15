Stanback to host virtual conversation with photographer Cecil Williams

The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium at South Carolina State University will host a public Zoom conversation with nationally renowned photographer Cecil Williams beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

“Civil Rights, Civic Duty, and Community: A Conversation with Cecil Williams, Nationally Noted Photographer” is a component of the museum’s thematic discussion series, “On Being a Citizen,” with the museum's community partners, the South Carolina Progressive Network , and the Modjeska Simpkins School.

This program is free and available to SC State students, faculty and staff, as well as the public. Participants for the Zoom conversation must pre-register for this event.

Registration is required. Please use this Zoom link for registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf-qgrz0tGNQviOZTa55Xo3bRZG79Xw4w.

This program will concentrate upon the extraordinary images by Williams documenting significant events, particularly those which occurred in South Carolina, in the history of America’s civil rights struggle.

The conversation is part of a series regarding the unveiling of the Smith Hammond Middleton Monument honoring the Orangeburg Massacre victims on the SC State grounds. Williams documented the Orangeburg Massacre events of February 1968 in photographs.

For additional information, contact Dr. Frank Martin, who will serve as program moderator, at fmartin@scsu.edu.

About Cecil Williams

Williams’ images of civil rights heroes have been widely published in books, newspapers, magazines, and numerous venues on the internet. They frequently have been featured in television films and documentary programs. An entrepreneur and designer as well as a photographer, Williams is a native of Orangeburg and a graduate of neighboring Claflin University.

Using his extensive collections of both photographic images and artifacts as a centerpiece, the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, which opened its doors in 2019, is considered one of the first institutions of its kind to have been established within the state of South Carolina. The 3,500-square-foot museum is housed in a building Williams designed himself in 1986 and offers an extensive collection of photographic images by Williams and his mentor E. C. Jones Jr. from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, extending into the present.

The museum houses what is considered the largest collection of photographs, artifacts, newspaper articles and materials pertaining to the tragic Orangeburg Massacre, a media and presentation center, community meeting room, a library and a memorabilia shop. In addition, visitors may view a civil rights movement timeline and a richly detailed collection of Briggs v. Elliot (South Carolina school desegregation suit) artifacts and documents.

