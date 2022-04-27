Stanback Museum to host discussion about legacy of Arthur Rose

The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium at South Carolina State University will host a public conversation on Zoom about the legacy of the late Professor Arthur Rose at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The conversation will feature batik artist Dr. Leo F. Twiggs and nationally published photographer Cecil Williams, both of whom were Rose’s pupils.

The discussion is part of Stanback’s “On Being a Citizen” series and one of the culminating programs of the new Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts. The program is conducted with the museum's community partners, The South Carolina Progressive Network and The Modjeska Simpkins School.

The Zoom event is free and available to S.C. State students, faculty and staff, as well as the public. It has been made possible in part by the generosity of Orangeburg County Council and Sidney and Jacquelyn Fulton of Orangeburg.

Preregistration is required for this event at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvdu-gpzsuEtRkQJ1rdNAXVkjYYb_jieRo.

For more information contact, Dr. Frank Martin, who will serve as program moderator, at fmartin@scsu.edu.

