St, Stephen UMC awards 6 scholarships

Even though the “Yes We Can, Yes We Will” Scholarship Gala was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it still did not stop the Rev. Frank James and the St. Stephen United Methodist church family from awarding six scholarships to deserving students who will be entering college as freshmen or returning as upperclassmen this fall.
These are the times that giving to others is most needed.
“The Scholarship Committee feels truly blessed that we are able to help these students despite the cancellation. God has truly blessed us to be in this position, and we give him the praise for it,” said Sister Gail Jarvis, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee.
The Scholarship Committee is excited to be awarding the scholarships this year, not only to members of St. Stephen, but also to deserving college students from three local churches in the community. The students are from Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, the Rev. Ellis White Pastor; Good Shepherd Community Ministries, Bishop Hayes T. Gainey Jr.; and Victory Tabernacle PAW, Bishop Michael C. Butler.
This year’s recipients are Ms. Nya Carson, a freshman attending Claflin University, majoring in biology and who attends St. Stephen UMC; Mr. Dajon Holmes, a freshman attending Claflin University, majoring in computer science and who is a member of St. Stephen UMC; Ms. Endia Johnson, a freshman attending Winston-Salem State University, majoring in nursing and who attends Victory Tabernacle PAW; Ms. Miracle Lee, a freshman attending Claflin University, majoring in music education and who attends St. Stephen UMC; Mr. Jahkeem Bostic, a sophomore attending Benedict College, majoring in business administration and who is a member of Edisto Fork UMC; and Ms. Diamond Dantzler, aenior at USC-Upstate, majoring in criminal justice and who is a member of Good Shepherd Community Ministries.
The recipients are very pleased and they are looking forward to successful careers as they complete their college education. They will be returning next year to officially receive their recognition.
The vision of the Rev. Frank James will continue for many years, and the scholarship committee has already rescheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. at The Cinema with the same speaker, Mr. Curtis Wilson of WOLO TV and WWDM radio and special guest Purpose.
