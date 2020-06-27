St, Stephen UMC awards 6 scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the “Yes We Can, Yes We Will” Scholarship Gala was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it still did not stop the Rev. Frank James and the St. Stephen United Methodist church family from awarding six scholarships to deserving students who will be entering college as freshmen or returning as upperclassmen this fall.

These are the times that giving to others is most needed.

“The Scholarship Committee feels truly blessed that we are able to help these students despite the cancellation. God has truly blessed us to be in this position, and we give him the praise for it,” said Sister Gail Jarvis, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee.

The Scholarship Committee is excited to be awarding the scholarships this year, not only to members of St. Stephen, but also to deserving college students from three local churches in the community. The students are from Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, the Rev. Ellis White Pastor; Good Shepherd Community Ministries, Bishop Hayes T. Gainey Jr.; and Victory Tabernacle PAW, Bishop Michael C. Butler.