St. Paul’s to hold recital; pipe organ refurbished

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will hold a special recital to mark the return of a longtime member of the church: the pipe organ.

Organ player Wyndell Dodgins said it’s great to have the opportunity to have the performance in Orangeburg.

“I love playing organ, I am so excited for the concert. I think we in Orangeburg are really blessed in having several churches that have organs. A lot of churches are not going for pipe organs anymore because they're expensive,” Dodgins said.

The organ was brought into the church 55 years ago and has been a staple ever since. It was built in the state of Maryland by the Moeller Organ Company.

In 2019, it was removed to be refurbished by A.E Schlueter Pipe Organ in Atlanta.

After the organ was returned to the church, they had to wait for it to get settled back in. After three years, the church is ready to publicly play it again.

Dodgins said, “It just takes a while for the newness to wear off. The pipe organ is really a unique instrument. It is probably the most complex musical instrument that was ever built.”

Church Council Chairman Don Walter said, “They do good work and had our organ for about two years. They got it installed this past year and fine-tuned it. We're going to have a public sort of coming out display or celebration for that event.”

“It’s going to feature a variety of music – patriotic songs as well as religious songs, and some classical organ music. So it's a whole range of music,” Walter said.

The concert is to start at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The event will include an explanation of the organ and a rundown on all of its inner workings.

Dodgins asks people to come out, saying it will be a great time to listen and learn about the organ.

“Come and see what we have to offer. I just say, come and hear a good instrument,” Dodgins said.

The event could run from 45 to 50 minutes.

St. Paul’s is located at 1356 Amelia St. in downtown Orangeburg.