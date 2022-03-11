St. Patrick's Festival scheduled Friday in downtown Orangeburg.

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is presenting a St. Patrick’s Festival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

The celebration will feature live music and dancing on the main stage from “Flashback.” The band will take the stage around 6:30 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site and spirits will be available for purchase for patrons 21 and over.

There will be 15 vendors with three being food trucks, one an Italian ice vendor, and the remaining small business and arts and crafts.

"It is going to be a great day," Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said. "Come out and enjoy some music, fellowship and community as we kick off the event season in downtown Orangeburg."

St. Patrick's Day goodies will also be given out to children at the free family-friendly event.

It is the first time the St. Patrick's Day festival has been held in two years. Last year's event was cancelled due to COVID.

"We ended out community events in 2020 with the St. Patrick's festival when the pandemic struck and we start back with the St. Patrick's festival in 2022 with a post-pandemic party," Roberson said.

The festival will be held rain or shine.

DORA will be implementing measures to minimize COVID-19 risk.

The celebration is made possible by the support of the City of Orangeburg, downtown Orangeburg businesses, the DORA Board of Directors and DORA volunteers.

In addition to the St. Patrick's Day Festival DORA is also having its annual meeting and oyster roast Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. The event will also be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

Tickets are $40. The gathering will include oysters, beer and wine and other selections.

The annual meeting will provide a highlight of what DORA has done over the past year as well as the unveiling of the DORA 2022 Implementation Plan.

Tickets can be purchased at Ford’s Tire & Automotive (1680 Russell St), from any board member or by calling the DORA office at 803-531-6186.

Roberson said there are a few tickets left for the roast and meeting. There are limited amount of tickets so individuals are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon. Tickets will also be sold at the DORA tent during the St. Patrick's festival.

"It is sure to be a good night of fellowship and learning about all the things we accomplished and to talk about the intentions and focus of the new year and how they can get involved," Roberson said.

Charleston's John LaRoche will be catering the oysters.

More information about both events can be obtained by visiting www.downtownorangeburg.com

