St. Patrick's Day Festival opens new pavilion Friday

“As always, DORA will be selling Cokes and popcorn. And we do have adult beverages – beer and wine is for sale for patrons 21 and over with proper ID,” she said.

St. Patrick’s Day began as an annual feast day to celebrate St. Patrick, the most commonly recognized patron saint of Ireland. The Irish have observed this day as a holiday for over 1,000 years, and it is currently recognized by people of other ethnicities.

The day is widely celebrated by wearing green clothing and items such as shamrocks. According to Irish tradition, those who do not wear green on St. Patrick’s Day face the risk of being affectionately pinched.

This celebration is made possible by the support of the City of Orangeburg, downtown Orangeburg businesses, the DORA Board of Directors and DORA volunteers.

“This is our first event for the Downtown Market Pavilion, and we really want to show the community what the pavilion was built for – and this is one of the many reasons the pavilion was built, to host free community events like the St. Patrick’s Day Festival,” Roberson said.

“So we invite you to come on down, enjoy the pavilion, enjoy the beautiful weather … and just have a good time celebrating this grand opening,’ she said.

For more information, visit DORA on Facebook, on their website at www.downtownorangeburg.com or call 803-531-6186.

