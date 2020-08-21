St. Matthews woman wins national plus-size pageant competition

As she awaits the International Miss Plus World Pageant in Februrary, Bennett will be busy.

"I will be working on my interview questions, getting my gown made. We also have a denim couture outfit that we have to get made and a national costume. In competing with ladies from Guam, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas and all those different places, they're going to bring their best. So when I'm representing the whole United States, I have to bring it," she said, laughing.

The vision of the Miss Plus World pageant is to showcase the diversity, creativity, leadership, style, grace and beauty of women worldwide. Bennett is prepared for the challenge.

"I've always been a talker and good in front of crowds. So I don't get nervous in front of crowds. I'm excited just to get the opportunity to meet sisters like me from Africa, and then you got my Polynesian sisters. I'm just excited more so than anything, and I want to bring my best to the table.

"I probably did get a little nervous the day of (May) competition, but I've just embraced it. It's a competition, but at the same time it's a sisterhood. We're there to lift each other up. Everybody's not going to win, but we're winners already just by getting that far. Everything else is all good," Bennett said.