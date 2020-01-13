ST. MATTHEWS -- At St. Matthews Town Council’s January meeting, Mayor Helen introduced the new interim fire chief, Jeff Price.
“I look forward to working with the council,” Price said.
Town Administrator Milton Pope said the updates for the town codes and planning and zoning codes have been distributed to council.
Pope has issued a request for assistance in renovating the holiday “snowflakes" that are getting in bad condition.
He said that the 2020 council meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month with the exception of November which conflicts with the presidential election. He said the holiday schedule will coincide with the county schedule.
Under old business, Pope said the town has hired an attorney to represent it in the ongoing negotiations with the IRS in the resolution of the late filings.
Council is reviewing the latest Internal Revenue Service update.
In other business:
• St. Matthews information can now be obtained online at “Calhoun Connects.” Also court fines may be paid online at myfinepayment.com. ]
• Dominion Energy has a service that will be cutting back trees and limbs in their right-of-way.
• The state insurance will be increasing for employees.
• A 2020 newsletter has been sent out with the latest water bill. A reminder will be attached to the individual garbage carts left on the curb after the first day. After warnings, more drastic action will be taken.
• St. Matthews Police Department report is as follows: seven motor vehicle accidents, three assaults with three arrests, one larceny, two assists to EMS, two assists to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and 43 traffic tickets issued.
• For December, the fire department reported three building fires and 10 motor vehicle accidents. There were 211 total calls for 2019.
• Council went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter related to the utility system, A contractual matter related to WMC Steel Fire Apparatus, a personnel matter related to fire service and the administrator’s contract. After returning open session, council adjourned with no action taken.
