ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses junk vehicle problem

ST. MATTHEWS -- Members of St. Matthews Town Council discussed the problem of junk vehicles in town at their February meeting.
Councilwoman Linda Archie Simmons asked what was being done about the out-of-control wrecks and junk surrounding a town business. Town Administrator Milton Pope said that he had spoken with the owner and thought an accommodation had been reached, but the situation has gotten worse. He indicated that the town is waiting for the completion of the new town codes. Pope said council would hold work a session for the Planning and Zoning Board and will be scheduling public hearings for both.
In the police report, there were 25 traffic tickets, two motor vehicle accidents, one burglary, one charge of driving under suspension with one arrest, one shoplifting incident, one EMS assist and two assists to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
In the fire report, there were 15 total calls, with two building fires, one vehicle fire, two brush fires and five EMS assists.
In other business:
• Pope said the town is still discussing the traffic lights on Bridge Street. He said that citizens should be reminded that the S.C. Department of Transportation owns all of the streets in St. Matthews and not the town. As a consequence, they must have permission from SCDOT to put signs on the rights of way.
• The St. Matthews shopping center has been bought by a new company.
• On the demolition of old properties, the next one is the old Dialysis building adjacent to the town office. The cost is $6,300 and was approved by town council.
• Pope also said the town has signed a two-year farm lease agreement with Jason Waltz to maintain the spray field. He said the town will receive $8,900 per year as per that contract.
• Pope said that Calhoun County has been declared drought free.
• In negotiations with the S.C. Department of Revenue, the penalty for past filing errors has been waived.
• New town copiers have been delivered and are operating. It was described as a significant upgrade.
• On Feb. 12, a career fair will be held at Calhoun County High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The St. Matthews website is up and operating, which allows citizens to pay water bills and traffic fines online, as well as having access to the monthly council agenda and minutes.
• Council voted to enter executive session to consider a personnel matter, a WMC Steel Fire Apparatus contractual matter and the administrator's contract. After returning to open session, trustees voted to renew Pope’s contract for one year.
