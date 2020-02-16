ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses junk vehicle problem

ST. MATTHEWS -- Members of St. Matthews Town Council discussed the problem of junk vehicles in town at their February meeting.

Councilwoman Linda Archie Simmons asked what was being done about the out-of-control wrecks and junk surrounding a town business. Town Administrator Milton Pope said that he had spoken with the owner and thought an accommodation had been reached, but the situation has gotten worse. He indicated that the town is waiting for the completion of the new town codes. Pope said council would hold work a session for the Planning and Zoning Board and will be scheduling public hearings for both.

In the police report, there were 25 traffic tickets, two motor vehicle accidents, one burglary, one charge of driving under suspension with one arrest, one shoplifting incident, one EMS assist and two assists to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

In the fire report, there were 15 total calls, with two building fires, one vehicle fire, two brush fires and five EMS assists.

