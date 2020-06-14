ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Controversial housing project put on hold

ST. MATTHEWS -- St. Matthews Town Council met June 2 at the John Ford Community Room to accommodate social distancing.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Helen Carson Peterson, with all council members present.
During public input, three citizens spoke in opposition to the proposed housing project in the vicinity of the old armory. They were Maggie Bull, Arthur Bull and Bernita Dozier, who essentially said that they did not want to see their neighborhood degraded to a "slum." They were informed that those plans were no longer on the table and the company may want to revisit the project at a later date.
Dozier said, "Before you make a decision, talk to the people."
Town Administrator Milton Pope introduced two new police officers: Anita Chestnut and Michael Mann.
In other business, Councilwoman Shuler Guinyard stated that the trimming around trees is not being done properly. She was told that the streets belong to the South Carolina Department of Transportation and they do it their way.
Mayor Peterson addressed the meeting and said, "There is major unrest around the country and St. Matthews does not support it."
Under old business, Pope emphasized that the COVID-19 requirements are still in effect. Therefore, the town office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m.
Under new business, Pope said the county landfill was closed and the town had to find a new place to take its refuse. Orangeburg is accepting it. As of June 1, the town will have to pay a disposal fee. He stated that the rules for yard trash will have to adhere to the established rules. All limbs must be a length of 4 feet or less and leaves must be in bags.
He said the town has to consider how to handle the costs and will be sending out a newsletter explaining the situation.
The town codes and the town planning and zoning code are both pending and have been deferred.
Because of delays in demolition of the old dialysis building due to asbestos in the roofing that has to be removed, CPM has agreed to extend the current agreement for 24 months. The Corley Company of Columbia will be doing the removal for $13,000.
In an effort to keep Lake Inspiration clean, council adopted new rules requiring a deposit of $75 for anyone using the area for parties or other events. The deposit will be returned after an inspection of the site.
Appointments of commission members are still pending and they will be appointed to staggered terms.
In the police report there were three motor vehicle accidents, one assault with one arrest, two larcenies, three arrests for simple possession of marijuana, 117 traffic tickets and one assist to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
In the fire report there were two building fires, three brush fires, seven vehicle accidents, one natural disaster call, and a total of 22 calls for the month of May.
In the town administrator's report, Pope remembered the passing of former employee Leroy Ravenell, who served the town for 42 years.
He announced that the town utility system will be updated on a case-by-case basis. Also the town office HVAC system is to be repaired.
On June 17, in coordination with TRMC and Calhoun County, free drive-through COVID19 testing will be offered at the County Annex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Council went into executive session for consideration of a lawsuit against the town by Dick Whetstone, former town administrator. After reporting out, council announced the hiring of the legal firm of Parker and Poe.
