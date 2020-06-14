ST. MATTHEWS TOWN COUNCIL: Controversial housing project put on hold

Under new business, Pope said the county landfill was closed and the town had to find a new place to take its refuse. Orangeburg is accepting it. As of June 1, the town will have to pay a disposal fee. He stated that the rules for yard trash will have to adhere to the established rules. All limbs must be a length of 4 feet or less and leaves must be in bags.

He said the town has to consider how to handle the costs and will be sending out a newsletter explaining the situation.

The town codes and the town planning and zoning code are both pending and have been deferred.

Because of delays in demolition of the old dialysis building due to asbestos in the roofing that has to be removed, CPM has agreed to extend the current agreement for 24 months. The Corley Company of Columbia will be doing the removal for $13,000.

In an effort to keep Lake Inspiration clean, council adopted new rules requiring a deposit of $75 for anyone using the area for parties or other events. The deposit will be returned after an inspection of the site.

Appointments of commission members are still pending and they will be appointed to staggered terms.