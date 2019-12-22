ST. MATTHEWS -- At St. Matthews Town Council’s December meeting, it was announced that a demolition project is underway in the town.
Three structures have been removed, and First Baptist Church is interested in participating. Demolition of a building on Harry C. Raysor Drive will begin after any valuables have been removed.
The proposed new town codes have been distributed to council. Lower Savannah Council of Governments is working with the town's Planning Commission on the updates, which includes land use and current and future needs, to include the wetlands.
Police Chief Michael Smalls Jr. said there had been a robbery at Dollar General in which a male suspect held up two cashiers. An officer gave chase, and some money was recovered, along with a pair of gloves.
He also said that if you are going to leave home for two days or more, ask the police to check your residence.
Virgil Jacobs was elected mayor pro tem.
Mayor Helen Peterson said that a cat control group is asking for volunteers to help catch the feral cats so they may be neutered and released.
Town Administrator Milton Pope has issued a request for assistance in renovating the holiday “snowflakes" that are getting in bad condition.
You have free articles remaining.
In Pope’s report, he announced the Holiday Schedule, which coincides with Calhoun County. The holidays will be Dec. 24, 25, and 26, and Jan. 1, 2020.
Under old business, the subject of large truck parking in town was discussed, and the decision was made to wait until the new zoning
Pope said the town has hired an attorney to represent the town in ongoing negotiations with the IRS in the resolution of late filings.
Citizens are reminded that the resident is responsible for any damage to the component on top of the water meters. Damage to these could result in a cost of $600 per unit.
St. Matthews information can now be obtained at “Calhoun Connects.” Also court fines may be paid online.
The St. Matthews Police Department Report is as follows: two motor vehicles accidents, one assault, and two larcenies. They provided one assist to EMS and two to the sheriff’s office, and 80 traffic tickets were issued.
The Fire Department report for November was: one vehicle fire, two brush fires, one dumpster fire and two motor vehicle accidents.
Council went into Executive Session to discuss a personnel matter, a utility matter, sewer account reconciliation, overgrown lot enforcement and SLED Report information.
After returning to open session, council adjourned with no action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.