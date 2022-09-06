St. Matthews to hold community celebration

The town of St. Matthews will host its first-ever community celebration this weekend. It’s billed as an opportunity for city officials and the community to gather together.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the community together,” St. Matthews Mayor Helen Carson-Peterson said.

“We can sit all day long and talk about what we think is best for the citizens but you know, unless you have dialogue with them, unless you talk to them, you don't really know what their needs are,” Carson-Peterson said.

The community celebration will take place on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the John Ford Community Center Ball Field.

The event will feature a corn hole tournament, food, drinks and cotton candy. For kids, they’ll have games, bounce houses and entertainment.

Many local community figures will be there, like the mayor, chief of police and chief of the fire department.

“We have been discussing how important we felt bringing our community together in one form or another was just so necessary,” Carson-Peterson said.

“We felt like people would get a sense of belonging to, because a lot of times we have these governmental entities, for instance, the police department, the fire department, and whatever else is in the city and even in the county, and even though the citizens are responsible for and pay these people's salaries, they don't really know what they do. And a lot of times they don't even go to them,” Carson-Peterson said.

“We felt like if we could have an opportunity where we all come together and we can talk, we can have some fun together. We're going to eat together, all of those things people will have, they'll have that feeling of belonging,” Carson-Peterson said.

Having a relationship between citizens and government is important for a functioning community, she said.

The celebration is the brainchild of the St. Matthews fire and police departments, along with the newly created event committee within the town.

For Fire Chief Greg Sanklin, the event is important to show people the departments exist and are there to assist.

“I just wanted it to be a day of appreciation for the citizens of the town and let them know that we're behind them and we're there to help with whatever they need,” Sanklin said.

Sanklin said it’s important for the town to have a relationship with the community.

“If we don't have the support of the community, then it's harder for us to get the equipment and the training and everything we need to serve the community,” Sanklin said.