St. Matthews Road land cleared; property targeted for development, details not finalized

Crews are clearing land and thinning trees on St. Matthews Road near Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in preparation for possible future commercial development.

Orangeburg real estate and economic development officials declined comment on the matter, citing nondisclosure agreements. They did confirm the property is being targeted for development.

"We do not have the details finalized," Century 21 The Moore Group Commercial Retailer Cal Bruner said.

The land is being cleared as officials work to improve the Interstate 26, Exit 145 interchange as well as the U.S. Highway 601 (St. Matthews Road) corridor.

The improvements are designed to attract some of the approximately 90,000 vehicles that pass by the interchange each day.

The planned improvements include mast arm traffic signals, handicap-compliant sidewalks, paved crosswalks, planted medians and underground wiring.

Two gateway monument signs have been built by the interchange. The monuments have both the county and city seals.

The beautification efforts will eventually extend from Exit 145 all the way into Orangeburg.

The gateway improvement project is a part of The One Orangeburg County Initiative, a grassroots effort to make the county a better place to live, work and play. The initiative is supported by the Orangeburg County Development Commission with the goal of ultimately attracting new industry and jobs.

