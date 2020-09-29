 Skip to main content
St. Matthews mask ordinance begins Oct. 1
alert

Virus Outbreak Congress

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield holds up his mask as he speaks at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik, Pool via AP

A face mask ordinance goes into effect in St. Matthews on Oct. 1.

The ordinance was approved by a 5-1 vote earlier in September amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in The Calhoun Times Leader, Mayor Helen Carson-Peterson said the ordinance follows the governor's advice that local governments pass mask ordinances mandating that individuals wear masks in public settings.

"I know that many folks hate the thought of wearing masks and some argue that requiring the use of face coverings is an affront to their constitutional rights. I respect your opinion, but I believe that no person has the right, constitutional or moral, to infect any innocent person or family," Carson-Peterson wrote.

The mayor said she is a COVID-19 survivor. "I survived COVID-19 and I don't wish this virus on any citizens or family in our community."

In addition to wearing masks, the mayor urged people to practice social distancing, washing of hands and avoidance of large crowds.

