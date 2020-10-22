St. Matthews man dies in crash with disabled tractor-trailer

A 54-year-old St. Matthews man died around 10:15 a.m. Thursday after crashing into a disabled tractor-trailer in Calhoun County.

Jake Scott of Reed Street died at the scene due to multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The accident occurred as Scott was traveling north on Longstreet Road in a 2000 Ford Mustang, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Mustang crashed into an unoccupied 2004 International tractor-trailer which was disabled in the roadway near S.C. Highway 6.

There have been four highway fatalities in Calhoun County so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were two highway fatalities.

In Orangeburg County, there have been 23 highway fatalities this year. There were 34 highway fatalities in the county during the same time period last year.

In Bamberg County, there have been three highway fatalities this year, compared to none in the county during the same time period last year.

So far this year, there have been 723 fatal highway crashes statewide. Those crashes took the lives of 807 people.

During the same time period last year, there were 751 fatal highway crashes which claimed 811 lives.

