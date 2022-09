A St. Matthews man died in a motorcycle accident in Swansea shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Charles William Lutz, 50, was traveling east on St. Matthews Road when he collided with a deer.

Lutz, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained, Fisher said.