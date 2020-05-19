St. Matthews home damaged by fire

A St. Matthews home was damaged by fire Monday morning.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the resident of the Nighthawk Lane home. It is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The Calhoun County Fire Department responded to the blaze, according to the Red Cross.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.
