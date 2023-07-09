ST. MATTHEWS – St. Matthews Christian Center is hosting a Back to School Family Day on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is for parents and youth in the Calhoun community.

The purpose of this event is to get the youth ready for the 2023-2024 school year by providing them and their parents with tools they need in order to be successful in school this year.

Speakers will address financial responsibility, college and career readiness, and the problem with drugs in communities. Each student who attends will receive school supplies.

The church is asking for assistance and is looking for a minimum of 150 book bags and composition notebooks, 200 pencils packs and pens, as well as paper to give away to the students. Monetary donations will also be accepted in going toward the purchase of school supplies.

St. Matthews Christian Center is a non-denominational church located at 731 St. Matthews Road. The leader of the ministry is Bishop Vincent S. Sanders Sr. The church was established in 1999 by Sanders. For more information, call 803-874-2002.