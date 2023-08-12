“Best BBQ in town! The pulled pork egg rolls are a must-try!”

“Smoke’ Em’s BBQ offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious food and outstanding service. Their pulled pork egg rolls, Nashville hot tacos, smoked wings, brisket, and tuna wontons are all incredibly flavorful.”

The comments posted on the online review forum Yelp are glowing for the recently opened St. Matthews-based Smoke ’Em Barbecue Joint LLC.

Owner, head chef and local resident Mckinley Till hopes to keep it that way in his latest restaurant business venture.

"We offer a level of culinary expertise that is unmatched in this area," Till said. "You feel right at home when you walk in our doors. We’ve got a casual hotspot for locals and people willing to travel for good food."

"We have exceeded our expectations so far and look forward to providing a great experience to any who have not had a chance to try it yet," Till said.

The restaurant, located at 1713 Bridge St., is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed Monday, Saturday and Sunday.

It serves craft tacos; barbecue stuffed egg rolls, filled with a collard greens and mac & cheese and pulled pork; Ahi tuna wontons; house-made fried pickles; hand-pattied beef burgers; and specials, ranging from shrimp and grits to local deep-fried quail.

Of course, there is smoked brisket and pulled pork. The restaurant also serves beer and wine.

All the restaurant's sauces are made in house and have some unique names. From the red pepper vinegar called Snoops OG Pepper Sauce to the mustard-based sauce named Elsie’e Bangin’ Blonde, each sauce has a story. They are all named after family dogs.

Till said the barbecue is styled after Charleston-based Lewis Barbecue as well as Franklin Barbecue, which is a western-style barbecue.

"What that means is that you are incorporating this heavily smoked brisket; you are adding in more than just the straight whole hog pulled pork which is more of a South Carolina-based," Till said. "Our barbecued pulled pork is very South Carolina flared, but then that is where we are adding other stuff like our smoked wings and our briskets and our chicken quarters, Cornish hens and pork loins and turkey that you typically wouldn't go and get at your famous Dukes barbecue."

Till said he loves Dukes barbecue and has used some of the Dukes hash ideas.

"We have been told that we match up if not better to the famous Dukes," Till said. "That was an amazing thing for someone to say. That is so cool."

"We are just trying to elevate stuff," Till said. "It is just full-flavored here. I just think that is the thing that separates our barbecue from the traditional barbecue you have around here."

Till said the food is served on a tray and provides a "Texas-style feel."

"If you want to get four sides, you can get four sides," Till said. "If you want to get every piece of meat that we offer, you can get every piece that we offer."

The restaurant has been quite popular to date.

It was nominated in 11 categories in The Times and Democrat's Best of the Best. The restaurant's page has over 3,500 followers since February.

The story of Smoke ’Em actually began several years ago.

Till, an Orangeburg native, went to Orangeburg Preparatory School until the fourth grade then began at Calhoun Academy, where he played on the 2004 football state championship team.

He graduated from Calhoun County High School in 2006.

After high school, he moved to Columbia, where he was introduced to fine dining.

Till's love for cooking blossomed.

He worked as a chef from 2007 to 2014. From 2015 to 2019, he worked in health care as an executive chef in Blythewood.

Since 2017, Till has also been working as a private chef at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

In the fall of 2018, he was working for a motion picture catering company in Charleston when he realized his dream of owning his own food business.

Till opened Palmetto Peach Catering 2019 and still runs the catering company on weekends. Peach Catering specializes in wedding catering, as well as large events, corporate meetings and private cheffed events.

"Since 2019 we’ve done over 175 weddings and have catered events all over South Carolina as well as numerous jobs in Georgia and North Carolina," Till said. "We’ve catered many events up to 400 people. Our average job is around 150 to 250 guests."

The catering company has won The Times and Democrat's Best of the Best catering company for four straight years since its 2019 opening.

At Palmetto Peach, Till among many items on the menu has offered whole hogs.

As part of the dress code, Till had shirts made with the phrase “Smoke ‘Em." The attire became the inspiration for the naming of his new barbecue restaurant.

In December 2022, Till heard of a restaurant opportunity in his hometown of St. Matthews and jumped at the opportunity.

And so Smoke 'Em was birthed earlier this year.

When he is not cooking meals, Till enjoys being outdoors, hunting, offshore fishing, playing guitar and cooking.

He got married in November 2022 to Madelyn Till from St. George, who helps him run both businesses. The couple is expecting a baby girl in late October.

For more information about the restaurant, call 803-542-3860 or email smokeembbqjoint@gmail.com