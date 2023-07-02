St. James-Gaillard Elementary School showcased its talent and commitment to service at the 2023 Jr. Beta Club National Convention.

“We are proud of our students. They have shown exceptional skills, talent and commitment to serving others,” Principal Keonia L. Gilliard said.

“Their achievements at the 2023 Jr. Beta Club National Convention have proven they can compete and succeed. We celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to witnessing their continued success,” Gilliard said.

In the performing arts category, St. James-Gaillard Elementary School's talented dancers, Kimora Jackson and Ivyonna Jamison, under guidance of Lee Vinnie Small, represented the school with grace and passion.

Their dedication and hard work paid off, securing a third-place finish.

St. James-Gaillard Elementary School exemplified the Beta Club's motto, "Let Us Lead by Serving Others," by participating in the Beta Serves Project.

St. James-Gaillard Elementary School's Beta Serves Donation Drive was successful. It was led by student Avaeh Pratt and her mom, Jessica Pratt.

St. James-Gillard Elementary School placed fifth overall among the top schools in its division. This achievement earned the school a plaque and the Beta Serves Louisville pen.

St. James-Gaillard Elementary School's Jr. Beta Club sponsors are Frances Clayton, Marianne Bowers and Veronica Davis.