St. George woman turns 100

Lula Mae Stewart Mathews of St. George recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

She was born March 12, 1921, in Reevesville.

She is the second of five children of Lillie Fox Stewart and Johnnie Stewart, and she is the last living of her brothers and sisters.

As a child, she joined St Matthews Baptist Church in Reevesville. She attended faithfully, and at an early age came to know Christ. At the young age, she was baptized under the leadership of Mayo Ravenell and Dan Cobbs.

When she was 16, she moved to Augusta, Georgia, where she met and married James B. Mathews. That wedlock produced five children: James, Marion, Lillie, Dorothy and Jannette. After several years in Augusta, Lula moved back to Reevesville to raise her family.

Back in South Carolina, Lula had to provide for her family and did so by working for the Cairo cucumber market. As she began to slow down, she continued to her work by working for Monroe and Barbara Walters. Health challenges, age and time impacted her ability to continue to work outside of her home. She eventually stopped working for others, but continued to work in her home, yard and gardens.