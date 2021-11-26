 Skip to main content
St. Andrew's UMC to host Blue Holiday Service

The public is invited to attend a Blue Holiday Service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, in the St. Andrew’s UMC Sanctuary.

Anyone who is dealing with a recent loss is encouraged to attend. The grief may be the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, the loss of a relationship or the loss of health. Anyone who is feeling “blue” will be encouraged at this special service.

Come experience God’s peace and comfort and light a candle for the loss of your loved one, a loss of a job, loss, of health, or loss of a relationship. The service will be followed by light refreshments in the Paul Moon Fellowship Hall.

