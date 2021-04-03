SRNS, SCSU creating fire protection engineering program

Both SRNS and S.C. State will benefit from the new program. S.C. State will utilize the program as a recruiting tool, and SRNS will grow its talent pipeline. In February 2020, SRNS and the university signed a memorandum of understanding ensuring support for mutually beneficial programs. The creation of this Fire Protection Engineering program is one tangible result of the MOU.

“We are looking forward to this new program at S.C. State getting underway,” said Rich Zaharek, SRNS director of engineering technical services. “It is a great example of how our partnership with the university ensures that graduating students who want to work at SRNS have the skills needed to qualify for these specialized positions. The degree program will also benefit companies throughout the state, region and Department of Energy complex as fire protection is a critical element for other industries as well.”