SRNS donation to OCtech aids students impacted by COVID-19

AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has donated $5,000 to create a special emergency support fund for students attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech) who may be struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been a number of monetary issues affecting OCtech students due to the impact of the coronavirus,” said Sean Alford, SRNS chief administrative officer. “Many have taken on unexpected medical debt or lost part-time jobs and can no longer cover a wide range of expenses such as money for gas, books, academic fees, childcare and for some, daily meals. It’s a serious hardship for these students, and we’re here to help.”
SRNS and OCtech officials also continue to work closely together as a part of their Memorandum of Understanding to determine which certificate and degree programs to modify or create that will best fulfill the growing need for qualified job applicants in many careers at the Savannah River Site (SRS).
Technical colleges throughout the region provide excellent resources for mechanics, electricians, welders, operators, health protection technicians and several other occupations.
“Providing relevant training and education in a flexible environment that prepares our students for successful careers at SRS and other companies throughout the region is the core of our mission,” said Dr. Walt Tobin, OCtech president. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and greatly appreciate their desire to serve our students with their monetary assistance during the pandemic crisis.”
During the last five school years, SRNS has donated nearly $2 million to support local education initiatives at all levels through a wide range of programs for students, from kindergarten to college.
“SRNS greatly values the life-changing opportunities a good education can provide and desires to help ensure the potential of each student is met, and we hope, exceeded,” Alford said.
