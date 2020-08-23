SRNS donation to OCtech aids students impacted by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AIKEN – Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has donated $5,000 to create a special emergency support fund for students attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech) who may be struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been a number of monetary issues affecting OCtech students due to the impact of the coronavirus,” said Sean Alford, SRNS chief administrative officer. “Many have taken on unexpected medical debt or lost part-time jobs and can no longer cover a wide range of expenses such as money for gas, books, academic fees, childcare and for some, daily meals. It’s a serious hardship for these students, and we’re here to help.”

SRNS and OCtech officials also continue to work closely together as a part of their Memorandum of Understanding to determine which certificate and degree programs to modify or create that will best fulfill the growing need for qualified job applicants in many careers at the Savannah River Site (SRS).

Technical colleges throughout the region provide excellent resources for mechanics, electricians, welders, operators, health protection technicians and several other occupations.