Sr. British Open: Orangeburg golfer played well enough but got ruled out

"This would be the first year that a qualifier for it would be held in the United States and I was excited for the opportunity. As the qualifying day of June 21 approached, my game was coming together and as I headed up to Akron, Ohio, I felt like I was prepared to play well.

"We had 120 players qualifying for 10 spots and six alternates. I shot 69 and was one of seven players to get into a playoff for the 10th spot and alternates. I ended up getting the second alternate. There would be a blind draw to determine the site rankings and with only four sites total, I would be either the fifth or eighth alternate overall and second alternate from the United States.

"Most years, 5-8 alternates would get in and this year there would be even more getting in due to the protocols the United Kingdom had imposed on the players. Many of the exempt players from the Champions Tour had decided against going due to the restrictions, which would open more spots. Based on this, I felt like things were looking good for me.

"As I returned home, I began making plans and practicing in anticipation of playing in the Senior British Open. I reached out to the European Tour to check on my status and I received an email that stated, “all alternates will be taken from the U.K.” In other words, they did not put our site in the draw with the three sites from the U.K.!