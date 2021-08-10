Sr. British Open: Orangeburg golfer played well enough but got ruled out

When you last read of the journey of Orangeburg pro golfer Marion Dantzler, he was trying to become the oldest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Open.
Earning a spot in the final qualifying event on "Golf's Longest Day" in June, Dantzler at age 57 had a shot at making history at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island.
It didn't happen, but the veteran pro was upbeat about the entire experience.
“I would just say, looking back on it, at the end of the day, I was the oldest guy this year that got through locals, and I think the USGA said they had over 9,000 applicants and we had about 875 were able to play in Golf’s Longest Day, and I was one of them. I’m very proud of myself for getting there, and being able to accomplish that at 57 years old is a pretty neat thing,” Dantzler said.
And he was looking ahead.
“I’ll be ready when the next opportunity comes,” Dantzler said.
Now, in his words, is the story of Dantzler's "next opportunity."
He calls it "My Journey Continues":
"On June 7, I had just finished playing 'the longest day in golf,' the final qualifier for the U.S. Open. While it was a disappointing day, my thoughts turned to my next chance to qualify for a major championship, the Senior British Open.
"This would be the first year that a qualifier for it would be held in the United States and I was excited for the opportunity. As the qualifying day of June 21 approached, my game was coming together and as I headed up to Akron, Ohio, I felt like I was prepared to play well.
"We had 120 players qualifying for 10 spots and six alternates. I shot 69 and was one of seven players to get into a playoff for the 10th spot and alternates. I ended up getting the second alternate. There would be a blind draw to determine the site rankings and with only four sites total, I would be either the fifth or eighth alternate overall and second alternate from the United States.
"Most years, 5-8 alternates would get in and this year there would be even more getting in due to the protocols the United Kingdom had imposed on the players. Many of the exempt players from the Champions Tour had decided against going due to the restrictions, which would open more spots. Based on this, I felt like things were looking good for me.
"As I returned home, I began making plans and practicing in anticipation of playing in the Senior British Open. I reached out to the European Tour to check on my status and I received an email that stated, “all alternates will be taken from the U.K.” In other words, they did not put our site in the draw with the three sites from the U.K.!
"I reached out to Jimmy Gabrielsen, vice president of the Champions Tour with the email and his response was “that’s news to me, that’s not right. I’m on it.” A few days later I received a text message from Jimmy that said, “We are in discussion now with the European Tour concerning your status. We are trying!”
"A few days later, I received a call from Jimmy and when he opened the conversation with “I am as frustrated as you are”, I knew the news was not good. The Champions Tour had offered two proposals and the European Tour refused both of them. The Champions Tour had intentions to hold a qualifier yearly for The Open but Jimmy says as of now, that will not happen.
"Now that the dust has settled, I did my part to qualify but was denied a spot in the Senior British Open due to the unprecedented decision made by the European Tour. However, I view this not as a setback but a setup to something bigger and better in the future as My Journey Continues."
