Springfield’s hopping on Saturday

Springfield will host the Governor’s Frog Jump and a lot of other activities on Saturday.

The Governor’s Frog Jump and International Egg Strike return to Springfield on Saturday, April 16.

The event includes the frog jump, egg strike contest and lots of other activities. The carnival is open all day.

Here’s a schedule of Saturday’s events:

• 8 a.m. -- T-shirt booth opens, Gazebo

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Country Store open, Gazebo

• 9 a.m. -- Arts and crafts open

• 9-10:30 a.m. -- Parade line up, Springfield Softball Park

• 11 a.m. -- Parade

• Noon -- Children’s Easter egg hunt, Springfield Methodist Church

• Noon–1 p.m. -- Egg strike contest registration, Frog Jump Arena entrance

• 1-6 p.m. -- Entertainment, Railroad Platform

People are also reading…

• 1:30 p.m. -- Egg strike contest, Frog Jump Arena

• 2 p.m. -- Frog jump registration, Frog Jump Arena entrance

• 2:30 p.m. -- Frog jump contest, Frog Jump Arena

• 7-10 p.m. -- David Cooler, Railroad Platform

• 10 p.m. -- Curfew

