Springfield receives $25,000 for lighting; grant to improve downtown area and walking trail
Springfiled Museum

Springfield High School houses the Springfield Military Museum, which includes artifacts, military records and other historical documents from the Revolutionary War through the War on Terror.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The Town of Springfield will receive a $25,000 grant to install new streetlights and replace existing downtown lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The town will also install new lights along its walking trail.

Inadequate lighting downtown and along the town’s walking trail is an obstacle to attracting visitors after dark, according to town officials.

The walking trail is located at the site of the former Springfield railroad. The walking trail was funded through the Orangeburg County capital project sales tax.

The walking trail is paved, making it suitable for bicycle and stroller traffic as well as walkers and joggers.

The trail includes rest stops with benches and signs pointing the way to spots of special historical significance.

The trail has served as a community gathering place for several years.

The town will install the lights in partnership with Dominion Energy.

The grant, which includes a local match, is a part of the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Hometown Economic Development Grants.

The town is responsible for a $1,250 match. Towns can use in-kind contributions or other grant funds as their match.

"These grants will help our cities and towns continue to strengthen their economic development efforts to attract and retain businesses in their downtowns and neighborhoods," said Todd Glover, executive director of the MASC.

Eleven other cities and towns across the state are also receiving grants for projects.

