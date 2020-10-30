Springfield receives $25,000 for lighting; grant to improve downtown area and walking trail

The Town of Springfield will receive a $25,000 grant to install new streetlights and replace existing downtown lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The town will also install new lights along its walking trail.

Inadequate lighting downtown and along the town’s walking trail is an obstacle to attracting visitors after dark, according to town officials.

The walking trail is located at the site of the former Springfield railroad. The walking trail was funded through the Orangeburg County capital project sales tax.

The walking trail is paved, making it suitable for bicycle and stroller traffic as well as walkers and joggers.

The trail includes rest stops with benches and signs pointing the way to spots of special historical significance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trail has served as a community gathering place for several years.

The town will install the lights in partnership with Dominion Energy.

The grant, which includes a local match, is a part of the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Hometown Economic Development Grants.